Hsbc Global Res Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $101.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

