Hyatt Hotels (H) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.42. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

