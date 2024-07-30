IAC (IAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. On average, analysts expect IAC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAC opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

