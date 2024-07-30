IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,787 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 135,465 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after buying an additional 4,358,444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after buying an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,642,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.6 %

IAG stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

Read Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.