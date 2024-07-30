Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.03)-0.09 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ichor Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

