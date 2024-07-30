IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

IES Price Performance

IESC opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. IES has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of IES

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,184,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,597,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416 in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter valued at $10,239,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of IES by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IES by 1,863.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IES during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

