IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on IGC Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IGC Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a sell rating for the company.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 966.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.06%.
IGC Pharma Company Profile
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
