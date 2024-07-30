Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.30-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 billion.

Shares of ITW opened at $248.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.25. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.30.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

