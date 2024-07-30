IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. IMAX traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 60840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,287,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 178.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IMAX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 279,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in IMAX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 351,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 120,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.