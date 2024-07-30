IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. IMAX traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 60840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
