Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $14,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 74,289 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

