Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Up 0.5%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 6,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 16.28% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

