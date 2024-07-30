Inogen (INGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inogen Price Performance
NASDAQ:INGN opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
