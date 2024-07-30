Insider Selling: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells 6,678 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider Tim Eckes sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £18,965.52 ($24,396.09).

Triad Group Stock Performance

LON:TRD opened at GBX 292 ($3.76) on Tuesday. Triad Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 320 ($4.12). The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.59 million, a PE ratio of -7,300.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.41.

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is -15,000.00%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

