Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Shares Up 50.6%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.24. 5,745,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11,790% from the average session volume of 48,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.11.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Research analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 11,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $45,251.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,806 shares of company stock worth $148,624. Company insiders own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

