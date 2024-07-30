Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Shares Up 50.6%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.24. 5,745,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11,790% from the average session volume of 48,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Inspirato Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.11.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Research analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Inspirato
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inspirato
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.