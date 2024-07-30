Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IART. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

