Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.41-2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.609-1.629 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.410-2.570 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $46.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.