Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $372-384 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.34 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.410-2.570 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IART

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.