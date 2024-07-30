Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stake Cut by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $11,144,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

IAS stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

