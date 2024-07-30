Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.02 or 0.00013558 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.21 billion and $76.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,375,677 coins and its circulating supply is 467,186,363 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

