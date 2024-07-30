InterRent REIT (IIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$61.75 million during the quarter.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
