Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.14% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $83,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,379,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

View Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.