Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,983,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,885,000 after buying an additional 242,204 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 323,878 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 296,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 469,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 102,399 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

