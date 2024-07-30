IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.31 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $132.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

