Iris Acquisition (NASDAQ:IRAA) Shares Down 0.1%

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Iris Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iris Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Free Report) by 3,491.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,828 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.55% of Iris Acquisition worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Acquisition

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

