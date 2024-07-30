iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 2,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

