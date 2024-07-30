Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Itron worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

