Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $142.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $39,040,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

