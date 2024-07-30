Jacobs Solutions (J) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY24 guidance at $7.80-8.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

J has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,962,610. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

