JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

About JAPAN POST BANK

(Get Free Report)

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.