Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.10

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $645,890.46 and approximately $5.10 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 77.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.15 or 1.00053945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00037998 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

