John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $199,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $1,947,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 899.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

HPS stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

