Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $233.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.67.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $252.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $254.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

