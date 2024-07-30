JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $198.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $198.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WCN opened at $175.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average of $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

