Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
