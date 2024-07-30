Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

