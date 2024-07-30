Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.59. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

