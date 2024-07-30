Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $20.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $334.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $209,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,485,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,241,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,749 shares of company stock valued at $251,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

