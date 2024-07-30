Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target to $20.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 991.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

