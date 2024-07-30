Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target to $65.00

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,021,000 after buying an additional 174,613 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 72.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,395,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

