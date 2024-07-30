Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $45.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of National Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.40.

National Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

NBHC stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Bank has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Bank by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of National Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 228,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

