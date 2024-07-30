Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target to $35.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOWN

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.