Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Independent Bank has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $716.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 524.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

