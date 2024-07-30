Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

PGC stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $499.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 916,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 762,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 564,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

