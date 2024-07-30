Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Keyera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.18.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$38.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.14. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$30.08 and a 1-year high of C$39.27. The company has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

