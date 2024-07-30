Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KE opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.30. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.20 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 96.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

