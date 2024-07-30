Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:KRP opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.
In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KRP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.
