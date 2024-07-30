Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $140.85 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,072 shares of company stock worth $6,340,233. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

