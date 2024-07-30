Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

