Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kimco Realty Stock Performance
Shares of KIM opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83.
Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimco Realty
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What are earnings reports?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.