Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $22.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

