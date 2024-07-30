Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

